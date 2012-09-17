IMF challenged by lending to euro zone countries

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The International Monetary
Fund acknowledged on Monday it faced "serious challenges" in
designing bailout programs for troubled euro zone countries
mainly because it was restricted by the rules of the 17-member
currency zone.
Analysts and some IMF member countries have expressed
concern that the Fund has compromised on tough conditions in its
bailouts in Europe where it has been part of a "troika" of
international lenders in Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
But the IMF preliminary assessment found that the Fund
actually had to impose extensive structural conditions on euro
zone countries -- where deep labor and market reforms were
needed -- compared to programs elsewhere.
"While it is difficult to judge whether all the conditions
were critical, the increase in the number and depth of (Euro
Area) conditions warrants scrutiny," according to the review,
which analyzed conditions attached to 159 IMF programs in the
decade to September 2011.
Greece for one has struggled to stay on track with the terms
of its IMF-European Union bailout after a deeper-than-expected
recession and political challenges.
The IMF said extensive reforms and large loans to the euro
zone were necessary because of the systemic risks in the region,
such as the spreading of the euro debt crisis to more countries.
However, the IMF needs to develop better tools to assess
this risk of contagion, said Ranil Salgado, division chief of
the IMF's Strategy Policy and Review Department.
"This is clearly important because as we have more programs
that could have contagion risk, we need to ensure we're
even-handed across countries," he said in a press briefing.
IMF loan conditions have long been a sore point for many
governments and grassroots groups and often have led to violent
protests in countries where they have been seen as excessive and
harmful to the poor.
Many governments have complained that IMF conditions are not
adapted to a country's circumstances and political constraints
and often focus on unrealistic deadlines. They also argue that
conditions reduce a country's ability to effectively "own" its
economic programs.
However, the Fund's review found that overall conditions
tied to its recent programs have worked well, with narrow
macroeconomic objectives tailored to local country needs and
with an awareness of the programs' impact on vulnerable people.