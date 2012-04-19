DIARY-IMF, World Bank Spring 2012 meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed
are in EDT/GMT.
Thursday, April 19
1900/2300 - Group of 20 finance officials meet. No
communique expected
Friday, April 20
0800/1200 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet.
A communique is expected. G20 chair Mexico holds a news
conference at the meeting's conclusion
0830/1230 - European Financial Stability Facility CEO Klaus
Regling speaks on the European debt crisis
0900/1300 - IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department
Director Masood Ahmed holds news briefing
1015/1415 - IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop
Singh holds news briefing
1100/1500 - IMF Latin America and Caribbean Department
Director Nicolas Eyzaguirre holds news briefing
1130/1530 - IMF sponsors panel discussion on the euro zone
crisis
1200/1600 - IMF holds news briefing on the economic outlook
for Eastern and Central Europe
1230/1630 - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor
Constancio speaks on monetary policy at an event sponsored by
the European Institute
1400/1800 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner holds
the Deauville Partnership ministerial meeting with Arab
countries in transition
1410/1810 - G20 chair Mexico holds news conference
1645/2045 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Bank of
Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens, former White House economic
adviser Christina Romer, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao and Sweden Finance Minister Anders Borg participate in
seminar, "A Narrow Path for the Global Economy."m
1700/2100 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan speaks
at an event sponsored by the Atlantic Council
1700/2100 - Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks
at the Peterson Institute
1845/2245 - ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen
participates in discussion before the Center for Strategic and
International Studies
Saturday, April 21
0800/1200 - The IMF's steering panel, the International
Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman
Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold
news briefing following the meeting
Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets. A news briefing follows
1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa holds news
briefing
1500/1900 - The IMF hosts seminar on the regional and global
implications of economist rebalancing in Asia. Peoples Bank of
China Deputy Governor Yi Gang participates
1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on
financial stability
Sunday, April 22
Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative
Group