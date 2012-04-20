版本:
DIARY-IMF, World Bank Spring 2012 meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Saturday, April 21

0800/1200 - The IMF's steering panel, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold news briefing following the meeting

Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. A news briefing follows

1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa hold news briefing

1230/1630 - Italian Deputy Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli and Italian Central Bank Governor Ignazio Visco hold press conference after the committees meeting.

1500/1900 - The IMF hosts seminar on the regional and global implications of economic rebalancing in Asia. Peoples Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang participates.

1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on financial stability

Sunday, April 22

0830/1230 - Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee holds a news conference.

Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group

