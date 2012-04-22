版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 22日 星期日 21:38 BJT

DIARY-IMF, World Bank Spring 2012 meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which end on Sunday, April 22.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Sunday, April 22

1200/1600 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐