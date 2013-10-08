WRAPUP 2-IMF say global economy healthier, but still weak

* IMF cuts global forecast for sixth straight time
* Forecast cut obscures brighter picture, IMF says
* Rich nations performing better, emerging markets slow
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 The International Monetary
Fund expressed guarded optimism about the state of the global
economy on Tuesday, even as it trimmed its forecasts for output
and warned about the catastrophic impact of a potential U.S.
debt default.
In its latest global economic snapshot, the IMF cut its
world growth forecasts for the sixth straight time in less than
two years, saying a stronger performance in most advanced
economies would fail to make up for a more sluggish expansion in
the developing world.
Prospects for emerging markets, long the engine of the
global recovery, have dimmed somewhat with both structural and
cyclical factors at play, the IMF said.
The IMF now expects global output to expand just 2.9 percent
this year, down from its July estimate of 3.1 percent, making it
the slowest year of growth since 2009. It sees a modest pickup
next year to 3.6 percent.
"Although the global growth number is not impressive, I
think the news on net is rather good. Those countries which were
sick are less sick than they were," the IMF's chief economist
Olivier Blanchard told reporters, referring to rich nations.
"And the others are slowing down, but I wouldn't call this
sickness," he said in a reference to emerging markets.
The United States is driving much of the global recovery and
U.S. output should pick up further next year - as long as
politics do not get in the way, the IMF said.
Blanchard warned that a failure by the U.S. Congress to
quickly raise the nation's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling could tip
the world's largest economy into a deep downturn that would be
felt around the globe.
"The effects of any failure to repay the debt would be felt
right away, leading to potentially major disruptions in
financial markets," he said. "It could well be that what is now
a (U.S.) recovery would turn into a recession or even worse."
He said, however, that such an event did not appear likely.
The IMF forecasts showed emerging markets still accounting
for much of global growth, with their economies forecast to
expand nearly four times as fast this year as advanced
economies. But the IMF said the heady expansions some have
enjoyed may be a thing of the past.
China in particular should slow over the medium term as its
economy transitions away from investment as a driver to
consumption, the Fund said. Lower growth in the world's
second-largest economy could spill over to others, especially
commodity exporters dependent on China's hunger for energy, it
added.
RISKS FROM FED EXIT
The IMF also highlighted the risk of tighter financial
conditions as markets prepare for the end of ultra-loose U.S.
monetary policy.
Blanchard said it was time for the U.S. central bank to
prepare for an exit from its massive bond-buying program, but he
warned the transition could be difficult for financial markets.
"The communication problems facing the Federal Reserve are
new and delicate," he wrote in a foreword to the IMF's report.
"It is reasonable to expect some volatility in long rates as Fed
policy shifts."
In the United States, a tighter fiscal policy should shave
2.5 percent from output this year, the Fund said. But a recovery
in real estate should contribute to economic growth of 2.6
percent next year, barring any more fiscal crises, it said.
The IMF said Japan had experienced an 'impressive' pickup
since the government launched a massive stimulus program to spur
the economy out of a prolonged stagnation, boosting output by
about 1 percent. But growth should slow next year as the
stimulus recedes and Japan moves ahead with higher consumption
taxes, it added.
In Europe, a better mood more than any change in policy
lifted core economies such as Germany and France, and even Italy
and Spain should edge into positive growth territory next year,
the Fund said.
But it added that the euro zone must still address financial
fragmentation, improve the health of banks, and move closer to
banking union, as the IMF has urged in past reports.
Failure to address problems in Europe and the possibility of
a surprisingly sharp tightening of financial conditions as the
Fed withdraws from its massive bond-buying program may lead to
medium-term global growth of only 3 percent, the IMF said.
That would be well short of the more than 4 percent growth
it said it envisioned.
"Over time, worrisomely high public debt in all major
advanced economies and persistent financial fragmentation in the
euro area could then trigger new crises," it said.