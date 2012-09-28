UPDATE 2-US dollar share of global reserves dips in Q2 - IMF

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Global central bank foreign exchange reserves at record
* U.S. dollar still "reserve currency of choice"
* Emerging market central banks trimming euro exposure
* Share of "other currencies" rise
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The U.S. dollar's share of known global reserves held by central banks slipped in the year's second quarter, International Monetary Fund data showed on Friday.
The greenback's share of the roughly $5.8 trillion of known reserves was 61.9 percent in the second quarter compared with 62.1 percent during the first three months of the year.
Despite the dollar's declining share, the report was positive for the dollar, which remains the "reserve currency of choice," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct