IMF's Lagarde says US debt ceiling fight could be "catastrophic"

WASHINGTON Jan 17 The head of the International
Monetary Fund on Thursday warned that the fight over raising the
U.S. government's debt ceiling could be "catastrophic" for the
global economy if not resolved in time.
"If it is not resolved appropriately by it being raised on
time ... it could be catastrophic for the global economy," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Reuters Insider
television.
"I very, very strongly hope that all parties, all views will
converge in the national interest of the U.S. economy and in the
international interest of the global economy. To imagine that
the U.S. economy would be in default, would not honor the
payments that it owes is just unthinkable."