UPDATE 1-IMF mission expected to visit Egypt by end of September

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 An International Monetary
Fund mission is expected to visit Egypt before the end of the
month to discuss the country's request for a $4.8 billion loan
program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
"It would be premature for me to discuss conditions or
measures of the possible program" since talks have not begun,
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in response to a
question about whether the IMF would pressure Egypt to devalue
its currency in order to receive aid.
"But what I can say, in general, the Fund would like to
support a home-grown program in Egypt that addresses the
economic and social challenges that Egypt is facing," he said.
Egypt's prime minister expects to conclude a $4.8 billion
IMF loan deal within two months and is in talks for additional
budget support worth about $1 billion from the World Bank and
the African Development Bank (AfDB), he said on Sunday
The United States also has been in talks with Cairo on $1
billion debt forgiveness package, which would use the funds to
support development programs in Egypt.