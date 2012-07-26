UPDATE 1-IMF says assessing Greek debt, welcomes ECB pledge

By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, July 26 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday program talks with Greek authorities are
likely to continue into September and confirmed that part of its
work in Athens will include assessing whether Greece's debt
levels are sustainable.
IMF spokesman David Hawley said it was too soon to discuss
details of the talks currently underway in Athens between the
authorities and international lenders, including the IMF,
European Central Bank and European Commission.
"It is premature to talk about outcomes," Hawley told a news
briefing.
He declined to comment on a report by Reuters earlier this
week that said Greece's official sector creditors -- the ECB and
euro zone governments -- will have to restructure some of the
estimated 200 billion euros of Greek government debt they own if
Athens is to be put back on a sustainable footing.
Without elaborating he said the IMF always conducts debt
sustainability tests in countries where it has funding programs.
"Assessing debt sustainability is always part of IMF
discussions with authorities in this or any other country when
there is a program relationship," he said.
Indeed, without a debt restructuring of Greece's official
sector debt, Europe will have to pony up more money for Athens,
one financial diplomat in Washington told Reuters.
The IMF said on July 12 following a fact-finding mission to
Greece that the economy was "going through another difficult
period" and the program was off track.
The current talks are the first since a conservative-led
coalition government won elections on a pledge to renegotiate
parts of the 130 billion euro international bailout.
The United States this week also sent a Treasury official to
Athens and Rome for talks as it continues to press for action to
avoid widespread financial contagion from the euro zone crisis.
ECB READY TO ACT
Meanwhile, the IMF on Thursday welcomed a pledge by ECB
President Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to protect the
euro zone and said it was vital that Spain and Italy implemented
policy measures to address problems in their economies.
"Draghi's remarks are a welcome reiteration of the ECB's
well-known commitment to do what is necessary," Hawley said.
Concerns are growing over rising Italian and Spanish
borrowing costs, and questions are being raised again over
whether Greece will remain in the euro zone.
While he would not comment on levels of borrowing costs,
Hawley said it was vital that both Italy and Spain implement
announced policy measures to address problems in their
economies.
"In Spain the authorities have been taking strong and
wide-ranging reform measures and implementation is key," Hawley
said. "Spain's prospects will also be helped by further progress
at the European level," he added.
For Italy, Hawley said accelerating reforms in the services
sector and labor markets, and locking in necessary legislative
measures, would strengthen confidence.