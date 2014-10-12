UPDATE 1-Investment funds will come under new regulatory focus - Carney

(Adds more detail, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Investment funds will come
under increased focus from global financial regulators, the head
of a worldwide push to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis
said on Sunday.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who is also head of
the Financial Stability Board (FSB) group of regulators, said
assets managed by investment funds were now equivalent to almost
90 percent of the global economy.
Carney said the growth of asset management brought welcome
diversity to the financial system.
"However, there must also be a focus, as there has been with
banks, on the systemic risks it could create," he said in a
speech on the sidelines of meetings at the International
Monetary Fund in Washington.
"The biggest risks arise from combining high levels of
leverage with holdings of illiquid assets and commitments to
provide liquidity at short notice," he said.
"In the current environment, those types of activities need
careful monitoring, and possibly a deliberate policy response."
Carney's comments echoed those made by BoE Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe earlier this year who said financial markets
appeared to have underpriced the risk of investments proving
illiquid.
Major asset managers include BlackRock, Legal &
General, Prudential's M&G unit and State Street
.
Reuters reported in August that asset managers may face
tougher scrutiny after a draft FSB proposal to regulate the
sector faced intense lobbying from the industry.
Global regulators are set to propose in the coming months a
revised, "hybrid" approach that combines supervision of funds
with "tailored" steps to limit potential disruption their
response to rocky markets could cause, a top regulator has said.
Asset managers say they did not trigger the financial crisis
and should not be regulated to the same extent as banks.
WATERSHED SUMMIT
The FSB has spearheaded an intensive phase of rule-making to
make banks safer after the 2007-09 financial crisis which forced
taxpayers to bail out lenders.
Carney said this work to end "too big to fail" banks,
meaning new safeguards to allow banks to fail without sparking
global markets mayhem, will reach a watershed at a summit of
leaders of the Group of 20 economies to be held in November.
He expects the summit to endorse a proposal requiring the
world's biggest banks to hold an extra buffer of bonds for
converting into equity if they go bust, thereby shielding
taxpayers from further bailouts.
Carney said that after November, the application of all the
regulation approved since the crisis and a focus on new
potential vulnerabilities like asset managers, will form a new
phase in regulatory work.
"Policymakers must now begin to look beyond how they will
reform the core of the system to how they will regulate and
supervise it," he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg and Huw Jones, editing by David
Evans)