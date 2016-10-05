IMF sees non-performing loans in European banks at about 900 bln euros

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday estimated that non-performing loans at European banks stood at around 900 billion euros, about the same level the institution estimated in April.

Peter Dattels, the IMF's monetary and capital markets deputy director, called on authorities to address "inefficiencies" in the banking system in a largely negative interest rate environment. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)