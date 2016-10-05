IMF sees non-performing loans in European banks at about 900 bln euros

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday estimated that non-performing loans at European banks stood at around 900 billion euros, about the same level the institution estimated in April.
Peter Dattels, the IMF's monetary and capital markets deputy director, called on authorities to address "inefficiencies" in the banking system in a largely negative interest rate environment. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: