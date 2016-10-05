版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:55 BJT

IMF sees non-performing loans in European banks at about 900 bln euros

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday estimated that non-performing loans at European banks stood at around 900 billion euros, about the same level the institution estimated in April.

Peter Dattels, the IMF's monetary and capital markets deputy director, called on authorities to address "inefficiencies" in the banking system in a largely negative interest rate environment. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐