UPDATE 2-IMF urges permanent fix to U.S. 'fiscal cliff'

By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday urged the United States to quickly reach an
agreement on a permanent fix to avoid automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts early next year, saying a stop-gap solution could
be harmful to the global economy.
Many analysts believe Washington will come up with a deal
that would temporarily stave off what has become known as the
fiscal cliff, although doubts persist as to whether Congress can
agree on a timely compromise.
In a report prepared for the Group of 20 finance ministers'
meeting in Mexico on Nov. 4-5 and published on Thursday, the IMF
warned that the euro zone crisis and the threat of a political
impasse in Washington over the looming fiscal cliff posed the
biggest risks to the world economy.
The Fund said, however, there were signs that financial
stress and global economic conditions "may be stabilizing" due
to recent steps by major central banks to cut interest rates to
spur growth, although economic activity remains sluggish.
The combined U.S. government spending cuts and tax rises to
be implemented under existing law at the start of 2013 are seen
by many as threatening to tip the economy back into recession.
The IMF has estimated that the tax increases and spending
cuts amount to $700 billion in 2013. Unless avoided, this could
contract U.S. gross domestic product by around 4.5 percent.
"A last-minute deal that relies on suboptimal fixes or
largely 'kicks the can down the road' may ultimately prove
harmful," the IMF said in the report.
It also said a temporary U.S. fiscal cliff was a
"medium-term probability event," and said that even if the cuts
were quickly unwound, damage to the economy would be
"substantial" because businesses and consumers would be unsure
about tax and spending policies.
"The severity of the economic effects would partly depend on
the duration of the cliff - here, staff sees a temporary cliff,
before measures or extensions could be implemented, as a
medium-probability event," the IMF said.
Dealing with the fiscal cliff is the biggest near-term
challenge facing the Obama administration. It is also one of the
biggest concerns for international policymakers, with Canada
warning this week it could fall into recession if Washington
does not reach a deal to avoid the cliff.
The IMF said the U.S. economy could fall back into recession
if Congress fails to avert the package of tax hikes and spending
cuts.
The IMF also urged Washington to agree on a credible plan to
reduce government debt, warning that failing to do so could
"exacerbate uncertainty," and could "lead to a gradual erosion
of the reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar and put upward
pressure on Treasury bond yields."
While some progress has been made to address the euro zone
crisis, the IMF urged Europe to present a road map for banking
union, followed quickly by implementation.
It also said euro zone countries facing high borrowing costs
should implement fiscal adjustment plans and, if needed, request
financial support from European emergency funds.
Spain is considering whether to ask for aid from the euro
zone. Promises of help from the EU and the European Central Bank
have brought Spain's borrowing costs down from unsustainable
levels in the past few months.
The IMF said austerity in the euro zone's periphery
countries risks becoming politically and socially untenable
because fiscal and economic reforms will take years to complete.
Countries like Greece, Portugal and Ireland are implementing
IMF-EU supervised austerity packages in return for international
aid.