Global banking officials not seeking higher capital, Basel chief says

WASHINGTON Oct 7 New global banking rules are
meant to prevent a future financial crisis and not simply punish
banks with costly rules and capital requirements, the head of
the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Friday.
The Basel Committee made up of regulators from nearly 30
countries has promised to outline new global standards by the
end of the year.
Regulators expect to make that deadline and the rules are
not meant to be punitive, said William Coen, Secretary General
of the Basel Committee.
"This is not an exercise in increasing regulatory capital
requirements," Coen told a meeting of the Institute of
International Finance.
The world's largest banks are required to hold a certain
amount of capital, like common shares, to shield themselves from
market shocks and losses.
Officials have said that riskier banks will likely pay a
higher capital toll with the new rules, dubbed Basel IV.
"Some banks that are genuinely outliers may face a
significant increase in (capital) requirements," Coen said.
Basel IV will chiefly judge banks by the chance that their
investments could default, but other factors like 'operational
risk' - the risk from inadequate internal processess - could
shape the capital demands, regulators said in March.
"The (Basel) Committee is considering adjustments to the
March consultation paper on operational risk," Coen said,
suggesting that requirement could be altered.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)