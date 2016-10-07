U.S. continues to "muddle" in low-growth world -Goldman's Cohn

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. economy continues to "muddle" in a low-growth world, with corporate CEOs and boards reluctant to take risk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc President Gary Cohn said on Friday.
Cohn doesn't see this situation ending soon.
"I don't think we're getting closer to the end," he said at the Institute of International Finance's 2016 annual membership meeting in Washington.
Cohn also said that the U.S. banking system is in the "best shape it has ever, ever been by far."
"Hands down, no debate whatsoever," he said. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: