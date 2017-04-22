IMF members delete anti-protectionism pledge, keep currency commitments

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
WASHINGTON, April 22 Member countries of the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pledged to work to reduce global imbalances but failed to repeat their past pledge to resist all forms of protectionism.
The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering body, also repeated its past commitments on currency exchange rates.
"We will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes," the IMFC said in a statement.
"We will also work together to reduce excessive global imbalances by pursuing appropriate policies. We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies," it said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).