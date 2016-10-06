Lew won't comment on Deutsche Bank, says Europe financial system still needs work

WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said he felt Europe's financial system has been strengthened
in recent years through reforms and higher capital standards,
but there remains work to do.
Lew would not comment on U.S. negotiations with Deutsche
Bank over a proposed fine for its crisis-era mortgage business,
but said: "Europe has made a lot of progress. It has raised
capital standards...It has moved towards a resolution
system...The danger right now is complacency. The danger is that
almost a decade away you can hear in the U.S., let's roll back
Dodd Frank. This would be the wrong moment."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)