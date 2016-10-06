Lagarde says Deutsche Bank must reexamine model -BBG TV

WASHINGTON Oct 6 Deutsche Bank needs
to reexamine its business model to maintain its long-term
profitability in a very low interest rate environment, but other
banks also need to do it as well, International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
Lagarde told Bloomberg Television at the IMF and World Bank
fall meetings that Deutsche Bank must "decide what size it wants
to have and how it wants to strengthen its balance sheet. But
it's not the only one in the banking basket that has to do that
job. We believe that many banks have to look and to do a bit of
introspection into how they want to be."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)