IMF says additional $1 bln in Mozambique debt uncovered

WASHINGTON, April 15 Mozambique's government has borrowed $1 billion more than it previously disclosed, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, adding that the discovery diminished its view of the African nation's fiscal outlook.

Antoinette Sayeh, the IMF's Africa director, told a news conference that the additional funds appeared to have been borrowed from Credit Suisse and Russia's VTB Bank, but few other details about the money were available.

The IMF expects to receive more details on the matter from Mozambique's government soon, she said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)