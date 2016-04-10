IMF supports move to negative rates by some central banks

| WASHINGTON, April 10
The International Monetary
Fund said on Sunday that a move to negative rates by some of the
world's central banks would help deliver extra monetary stimulus
and ease lending conditions.
Six of the world's central banks have introduced negative
rates, most notably the Bank of Japan and the European Central
Bank, and around a quarter of the world economy by output is now
experiencing official rates that are less than zero.
They have achieved this by cutting deposit rates into
negative territory, ranging from minus five basis points in
Hungary to minus 125 basis points in Sweden - essentially a
"tax" on deposits.
"Although the experience with negative nominal interest rates
is limited, we tentatively conclude that overall, they help
deliver additional monetary stimulus and easier financial
conditions, which support demand and price stability," the
IMF's financial counsellor and director of monetary and capital
markets, Jose Vinals, wrote in a research paper.
The report was published ahead of next week's International
Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.
Negative interest rates were first adopted in Sweden,
Denmark and Switzerland in a bid to halt currency appreciation
against the euro and Hungary's central bank has also joined the
move.
Critics argue that the move to negative rates, especially in
Japan where the central bank has failed to ignite growth or
shift inflation upwards, are a sign of desperation. What is
needed they say is additional government spending instead of
more loose monetary policy.
In addition, they charge that the move may damage the
economy by inflating financial market asset bubbles and
squeezing bank profit margins.
The IMF said that evidence so far showed negative rates had
encouraged investors out of low risk government bonds and
reduced borrowing costs for companies.
For banks, the picture was mixed, but it said that in most
cases lending rates had fallen since the introduction of
negative rates by central banks, despite a squeeze on net
interest margins.
The Fund warned, however, that there were limits to the
effectiveness of negative rates. If they remained negative for
too long, cash settlement would rise, effectively undermining
the policy.
It estimated that the tipping point for a move into cash
would come between 75 and 200 basis points.
Longer-term, negative rates could undermine the viability of
life insurers, pensions and savings, the Fund warned, and they
might also encourage excessive risk-taking and build financial
market bubbles.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)