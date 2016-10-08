Germany's Schaeuble says too much talk on Deutsche Bank

WASHINGTON Oct 8 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that there has been too much
talk about the fortunes of Deutsche Bank after the
U.S. government said it would levy a $14 billion fine on the
bank.
The penalty, lodged against Germany's largest lender by the
U.S. Justice Department to settle charges it missold
mortgage-backed securities, has raised questions about the
bank's health.
Deutsche Bank has been struggling to overhaul its business
model that is built around trading activities that have become
much less lucrative under new regulation enacted since the
2008-2009 financial crisis.
Schaeuble has refused to comment on Deutsche Bank but other
European officials attending meetings of the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week have said
the bank is solvent, while acknowledging broader problems in
Europe's banking sector.
"There is far too much talk about Deutsche Bank," Schaeuble
told reporters.
He also said that global growth was not so bad at all, and
noted that demands for more fiscal stimulus by countries did not
stand at the center of discussions at the meetings this week.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Bernard Orr)