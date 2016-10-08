SNB's Jordan says franc remains "significantly overvalued"

WASHINGTON Oct 8 The Swiss franc remains
"significantly overvalued," the head of the Swiss National Bank
said on Saturday, although he said there were no plans at
present to push rates further into negative territory.
"We are convinced for the time being that our monetary
policy is minus 75 basis points," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan
told Reuters at the International Monetary Fund meetings in
Washington.
"We also said that we have the potential to lower rates if
necessary, but for the time being this policy is working and the
combination of the two pillars is the right one."
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Andrea Ricci)