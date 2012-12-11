IMF chief welcomes results of Greek bond buyback

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
BOGOTA Dec 11 Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday welcomed the results of Greece's bond buyback scheme, but said she would leave further comment to European economic authorities.
In the buyback, bids totaled 31.8 billion euros, a senior euro zone official said after the deadline, but the average price paid for the bonds was slightly above expectations, meaning the total debt reduction will be less than planned.
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.