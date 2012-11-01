Financing issues main obstacle on Greek talks-IMF

WASHINGTON Nov 1 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday financing issues remained the main
obstacle for debt-laden Greece to receive more bailout money
from its international lenders.
Near-bankrupt Greece must push through spending cuts and tax
measures worth 13.5 billion euros as well as a raft of economic
reforms to satisfy its IMF and European Union lenders and secure
a next tranche of aid.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said progress had been made and an
agreement could come "soon," but discussions continued about the
sustainability of Greece's debt.
"The financing for the program has to be consistent with
debt sustainability," he told reporters at a briefing in
Washington.
The "troika" of Greece's lenders - the IMF, European Central
Bank and European Union - is readying a debt sustainability
analysis and pondering ways to plug a financing gap if Greece
were to reach a primary surplus.
The options included lengthening the maturities and reducing
the interest rate on existing loans, an interest payment
holiday, letting Greece buy back its own debt at a discount with
borrowed money and allowing it to issue more short-term T-bills.
According to its mandate, the IMF cannot allow lower
interest rates on its existing loan to Greece. But Rice said a
debt buy-back would be an option, as long as it was actually a
"meaningful reduction" in Greek debt.
Rice also commented on the IMF's program to Cyprus, another
European country that requested a bailout. He said the IMF could
visit the country soon to further discuss financial aid, but no
date had been set yet.