UPDATE 1-Financing issues main obstacle on Greek talks-IMF

By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Nov 1 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday financing issues remained the main
obstacle for debt-laden Greece to receive more bailout money
from its international lenders.
Near-bankrupt Greece must push through spending cuts and tax
measures worth 13.5 billion euros ($17.5 billion) as well as a
raft of economic reforms to satisfy its IMF and European Union
lenders and secure a next tranche of aid.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said progress had been made and an
agreement could come "soon," but discussions continued about the
sustainability of Greece's debt.
"The financing for the program has to be consistent with
debt sustainability," he told reporters at a briefing in
Washington.
The "troika" of Greece's lenders - the IMF, European Central
Bank and European Union - is readying a debt sustainability
analysis and pondering ways to plug a financing gap if Greece
were to reach a primary surplus.
The options included lengthening the maturities and reducing
the interest rate on existing loans, an interest payment
holiday, letting Greece buy back its own debt at a discount with
borrowed money and allowing it to issue more short-term T-bills.
According to its mandate, the IMF cannot allow lower
interest rates on its existing loan to Greece. But Rice said a
debt buy-back would be an option, as long as it was actually a
"meaningful reduction" in Greek debt.
He also said the IMF also supported giving Greece more time
to reduce its deficit.
"We've said before we think there's a good case for
extending the period of time for Greece to reach its fiscal
targets," Rice said.
CYPRUS VISIT 'SOON'
Rice also commented on the IMF's program to Cyprus, another
European country that requested a bailout after its two largest
banks were battered by a Greek sovereign debt writedown. He said
the IMF could visit the country soon to further discuss
financial aid, but no date had been set yet.
Cyprus's finance minister said earlier on Thursday that he
hoped international lenders would visit the country for a final
round of talks before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
on Nov. 12.
Hungary, the most indebted economy in the European Union's
eastern wing, also asked for help from the IMF and EU last year,
but no agreement has yet been reached.
"I do not have a date for the resumption of the mission to
Hungary, no mission currently planned," Rice said.
"Meaningful progress on program negotiations would require
clear indication from the authorities that they see the IMF and
EEC (European Economic Community) as valuable partners in
designing the reform, and clear commitment from them to policies
that ensure fiscal adjustment and promote growth," he said.
A deal with the IMF would help Hungary improve risk
perceptions and its investment climate.