版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 22日 星期六 00:22 BJT

IMF says Greek loan talks to take 'brief pause'

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Discussions between international lender and Greece on a Greek loan review have taken a "brief pause" and will resume in about a week's time, the International Monetary Fund said Friday.

"The EC/ECB/IMF mission in Athens will take a brief pause from its discussions with the authorities on the program review," the IMF said in a statement. "During this period some mission experts will remain in Athens to assist the authorities with further technical work, while contacts will continue with the authorities from respective headquarters," the fund added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐