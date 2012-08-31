IMF's Lipton says hopeful Greece getting "back on track"

WASHINGTON Aug 31 The International Monetary
Fund's number two official on Friday expressed cautious optimism
that Greece would take the necessary steps to put its bailout
program back on track.
"We believe that the prime minister, the finance minister
are dedicated to finding an appropriate path for adjustment,
getting things back on track and we're trying to help," IMF
First Deputy Manager David Lipton said in an interview on CNBC.
"I'm optimistic in the sense that I think they're working
hard, they want to stay in the euro zone, they want to get their
country going again," Lipton said, adding an IMF mission would
be visiting the country next week.