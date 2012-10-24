版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 01:49 BJT

IMF disburses $110 mln to Kenya, warns against spending pressure

WASHINGTON Oct 24 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a $110 million loan disbursement to Kenya and cautioned the country to guard against pressures to boost spending before elections in March.

"Going forward, it will be important to maintain policy discipline to build on the accomplishments so far," the IMF said in a statement announcing the disbursement under the country's three-year $750 million loan program approved last year.

The Fund also cautioned Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, to watch out for inflationary pressures that may emerge from higher global food prices.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐