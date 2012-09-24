版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 01:50 BJT

China steps on growth are in the right direction-IMF's Lagarde

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Chinese measures aimed at supporting growth will provide some short-term help, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday, but over the longer term the country must lift domestic consumption and demand.

"I think it goes in the right direction," she told an audience during a question-and-answer session at a think tank in Washington. "But in the medium term, what certainly is called for, quite eloquently by the to-be new leaders, is a model of growth that is more geared toward ... consumption, by the domestic market growth, rather than the growth of exports."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐