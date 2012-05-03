No nationalization trend in South America - IMF

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON May 3 The International Monetary Fund does not see a trend in South America toward nationalization of companies despite moves made by Bolivia and Argentina in recent weeks, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
"It's a very diverse region and we would not call what we are seeing a trend," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters, responding to a question about Bolivia's decision on Monday to nationalize the local unit of Spain's Red Electrica.
The move came two weeks after Argentina unveiled a plan to take control of the company's No. 1 oil company, YPF, from majority shareholder Repsol, based in Madrid.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS