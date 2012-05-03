UPDATE 1-No nationalization trend in South America-IMF

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON May 3 The International Monetary Fund does not see a trend in South America toward state nationalization of private companies despite moves made by Bolivia and Argentina in recent weeks, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
"It's a very diverse region and we would not call what we are seeing a trend," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters, responding to a question about Bolivia's decision this week to nationalize the local unit of Spain's Red Electrica.
Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales marked May Day, which was Tuesday, by ordering the army to take over the Cochabamba headquarters of the power transmission company known as TDE.
The move came two weeks after Argentina unveiled a plan to take control of the company's No. 1 oil company, YPF, from majority shareholder Repsol, based in Madrid.
The actions have ratcheted up tensions between the two South American governments and former colonial power Spain.
Rice declined to comment on the Bolivian move, but repeated the IMF's position that "a predictable investment climate is key in all countries and in all regions."
He said it was important to remember that the South American region "has enjoyed high levels of FDI, foreign direct investment, in recent years."
Many analysts believe Argentina's and Bolivia's actions will discourage foreign investors from pouring more money into the two countries.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS