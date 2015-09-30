Global FX reserves buck trend, rise in second quarter 2015 - IMF

LONDON, Sept 30 Global foreign exchange reserves
rose in the second quarter of 2015, breaking a shrinking trend
that started in third quarter of last year, data showed on
Wednesday
Numbers from the International Monetary Fund showed global
foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.46 trillion in the second
quarter of 2015, from $11.44 trillion in the first quarter. The
total amount of allocated foreign exchange holdings rose to
$6.66 trillion from $6.06 trillion in the prior quarter.
The value of euros held in allocated or known global foreign
exchange reserves rose to $1.37 trillion from $1.26 trillion.
Despite the rise, the share of euros as a percentage of
allocated reserves dipped to 20.5 percent from around 20.8
percent in the first quarter, near its lowest in more than a
decade. At its peak, in 2009, the euro's share of reserves was
28 percent.
