版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 15:08 BJT

IMF: Would welcome a Spanish aid request

MADRID Oct 10 The International Monetary Fund's financial councelor said on Wednesday it was up to the Spanish government to request international aid for its finances while adding that the organisation would welcome such a step.

"The government will have to decide whether to request the ECB's mechanism. It's up to the government and we would welcome any decision to take it. If not, we understand they must have their reasons," Jose Vinals said in interview with radio station Cadena Ser.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐