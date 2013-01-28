UPDATE 1-Ukraine weakened in IMF loan talks after Russia gas bill

* Ukraine wants new $15 billion programme
* IMF suspended previous programme over broken promises
* Russia has added to Ukraine money woes with big gas bill
By Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV, Jan 28 Ukraine will start negotiating a
$15 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund this week
with its position significantly weakened after a shock gas bill
from Russia.
The talks, starting on Tuesday, were planned before
Ukraine's gas company Naftogaz was presented with the $7 billion
bill from Russian gas giant Gazprom last week.
But the huge bill adds to the $9 billion of foreign debt
which Ukraine needs to repay this year and may force the country
to be more open to the IMF's austerity prescriptions.
However, accepting the Fund's tough lending conditions could
have longer-term political implications for the Ukrainian
leadership and negotiations on the deal could take months.
"The IMF will likely demand tough fiscal austerity, gas price
hikes and foreign exchange market liberalisation as the minimum
price for any deal - any programme will also be long on prior
actions and short of front loaded cash disbursements," Standard
Bank analyst Timothy Ash said in a note on Monday.
"Ukraine's room for negotiation has suddenly shrunk quite
considerably."
The bill is for imports of gas which the former Soviet
republic, Russia's biggest importer of natural gas, never took
last year but which it is still obliged to pay for under a "take
or pay" clause in a 2009 10-year contract.
The prospect of a conflict between Moscow and Kiev over
non-payment for Russian gas carries an implicit threat of supply
cuts and an ensuing shortfall in flows of gas which cross
Ukraine in transit to Europe.
That happened in 2006 and 2009, but EU states have since
built fuel stocks to guard against supply shocks.
"We expect both parties to ensure that gas supplies to the
EU are not disrupted," commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner
told reporters in Brussels. "Nobody is talking about a crisis."
Gazprom has not commented on the bill but Russian gas
industry and government sources have confirmed it was sent.
Domestic gas and heating prices are the main stumbling block
in the talks, due to end on Feb. 12, and disagreement over the
issue prompted the IMF to suspend Ukraine's previous programme
in early 2011.
Ukraine buys natural gas from Russia and then resells it to
households and heating companies at a discount, with the state
budget absorbing billions of dollars in losses every year.
Abolishing the subsidies, as suggested by the IMF, would be
a politically risky move for the Kiev government and personally
for President Viktor Yanukovich who plans to run for a second
five-year term in 2015.
For the last two years, his government has been trying to
negotiate a discount on Russian gas supplies instead while
cutting gas imports.
But these talks have produced no results.
The surprise $7 billion bill - which took the gloss off a
Ukraine $10 billion shale production deal with Royal Dutch Shell
aimed at reducing Kiev dependence on Russian gas
imports - is likely to weigh heavily on relations with Moscow.
It will also rob Ukraine of the argument - used in previous
discussions with the IMF - that a new, favourable gas pricing
agreement with Moscow is just around the corner and thus there
is no need to raise domestic gas prices.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov - who promised voters last year
he would not raise utility prices - hinted at a possible shift
in position this month, saying the government was ready to hike
gas and heating fees for high-income households.
"The government proposes passing some of the (gas price)
burden... onto the rich," he told a government meeting.
Azarov and other officials have not explained how exactly
utility providers would tell rich consumers from the poor ones.
"The prime minister's latest statements indicate that
Ukraine is ready to move towards a compromise with the IMF on
(gas and heating) prices," Dragon Capital economist Olena Belan
said.
HRYVNIA CONCERNS
Even so the government may find it hard to get money from
the Fund quickly and without committing to a larger reform plan.
"We are sceptical that a timely program will be agreed upon
unless market pressure increases," Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew
Matheny said in a note last week.
"Our base case is that this will happen in the second
quarter of 2013 and that an IMF program will be accompanied by a
currency devaluation of around 30 percent."
Ukraine's central bank has kept the hryvnia pegged at
about 8 to the dollar since early 2010, selling dollars from its
reserves in order to support the currency.
The bank says that allowing depreciation would lead to panic
and hurt the banking system while its critics argue that the peg
is eroding the competitiveness of the already troubled steel
industry, Ukraine's main exporter.
Ukraine, in the meantime, can take advantage of low interest
rates on the bond market where spreads on its debt have fallen
to a 15-month low.