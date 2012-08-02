UPDATE 1-U.S. housing market recovery key to boosting growth-IMF

By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday it believes a recovery in the U.S. housing
market is key to eventually boosting economic growth in the
United States and bringing down the country's unemployment rate.
The IMF's annual assessment of the U.S. economy released on
Thursday forecast U.S. growth strengthening from current low
levels of around 2.0 percent to about 3.4 percent by 2016 and
3.3 percent in 2017.
"We know that over the next few years the formation of U.S.
households and depreciation of the housing stock will imply
there will be a need for about 1.5 million homes to be built on
a yearly basis," IMF economist Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti told a
conference call with reporters.
"That is clearly going to be something that will help U.S.
growth over the medium term and of course a firming of the
housing market will have all sorts of positive implications ...
in other sectors connected to housing," he added.
While the IMF released a statement on its assessment of the
U.S. economy on July 3, the report published on Thursday is more
detailed.
The IMF has urged the United States to quickly remove the
uncertainty over the path of fiscal policy, which is set to
tighten abruptly at the start of next year without congressional
action.
IMF staff said without a political agreement on the
so-called "fiscal cliff" of $4 trillion worth of expiring tax
cuts and automatic government spending reductions next year,
growth in the U.S. economy could slow to around zero and
contract in 2013.
Most analysts do not expect Congress to act to soften the
blow until after the congressional and presidential elections in
November.
Milesi-Ferretti said it was unclear whether the slowdown in
U.S. growth in the second quarter was just a temporary blip or a
sign of a more protracted downturn.
"We think in the latter case there is clearly more scope for
additional action" by the Federal Reserve, he said.
The IMF board of member countries said in a statement it
agreed with the staff assessment that monetary policy in the
United States needs to remain highly accommodative for "quite
some time".
While most of the board directors agreed there is room for
further easing of U.S. interest rates if global conditions
worsen, a number of directors said the effectiveness of
additional easing could be limited given already very low
interest rates.
The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus
after its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday.