Forstmann Little considers IMG sale, strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co said it was undertaking a strategic evaluation of IMG Worldwide that may include a sale of the sports, fashion and marketing agency.
"No decision has been made regarding a specific course of action for IMG," Forstmann Little said in a statement. "A definitive timetable has not been set and there can be no assurance that this process will result in a sale of IMG."
Forstmann Little acquired the company in 2004. In May it began working with Morgan Stanley and Evercore Partners to find a buyer for the agency that represents sports stars such as quarterback Peyton Manning and tennis champion Venus Williams, according to reports at the time.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict