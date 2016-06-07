版本:
U.S. ITC launches probe of certain portable electronic devices

WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had launched a patent infringement investigation into the import and sale of certain portable electronic devices utilizing haptic technology.

It said the investigation was based on a complaint filed by Immersion Corp. The agency said it had identified Apple Inc and AT&T Mobility, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc, as respondents. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)

