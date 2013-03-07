版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-Immersion resumes trading up 34.5 percent

NEW YORK, March 7 Immersion Corp : * Resumes trading up 34.5 percent to $8.43 after license deal with Samsung, outlook
