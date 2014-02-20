版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 19:32 BJT

Immofinanz appoints Ronald Roos CFO of Buwog

VIENNA Feb 20 Austrian real estate group Immofinanz appointed Ronald Roos as chief financial officer of its Buwog residential unit that it plans to list in Frankfurt in April.

Roos, 46, was previously CFO of German land-management and commercial-rental firm Aurelis, and has also been CFO of Swiss Life Deutschland and manager of a German shipping company, Immofinanz said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐