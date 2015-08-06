UPDATE 1-Immofinanz in talks to sell logistics business

(Adds confirmation of preliminary results, more details)

VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz is in negotiations with interested parties to sell its logistics business, it said on Thursday.

The company's logistics business consists of around 1 million square metres of rentable space and various logistics development projects in western and eastern Europe. Most of the properties are located in Germany. Other assets are situated in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Russia.

Immofinanz gets around a third of its rental income from its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St Petersburg.

While streamlining its portfolio to focus on commercial properties, it has already exited the Swiss, Dutch and U.S. markets. It has also been offering rent reductions to its tenants suffering from the weak rouble in its Russian shopping centres.

"The temporary rental reductions and fixed exchange rates for the tenants in the Moscow shopping centres can, from the current point of view, be expected to continue on a quarterly basis," Immofinanz said in a statement.

The company also said it would announce measures to allow it to restore dividend payments after saying earlier in the week that a full-year loss pushed it to scrap its dividend for 2015/15. It has postponed its general annual meeting to December to allow it to work on these plans.

The company also confirmed that its loss for 2014/15 would be 361 million euros ($394 million).

