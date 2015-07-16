Britain's Immunocore raises $320 mln in record financing round

| DUBLIN, July 16
DUBLIN, July 16 Britain's Immunocore completed
Europe's largest ever financing round by a private life sciences
company on Thursday, raising $320 million from investors
including Eli Lilly & Co, Malin and Woodford
Investment Management.
The Oxford-based biotech compnay said it will use the
proceeds to accelerate its pipeline of new medicines it calls
ImmTACs, next-generation cancer drugs that fight tumours in ways
antibody drugs cannot.
The investment by some of the healthcare sector's "most
highly regarded international institutions" is another
endorsement of that technology, Immunocore Chief Executive Eliot
Forster said in a statement.
"This funding will be invaluable in assisting us to continue
the rapid advancement of IMCgp100 in the clinic," he said,
referring to its most advanced drug, used to treat melanoma and
which produced positive Phase I and II trial data in April.
Immunocore's drugs exploit the power of T-cell receptors --
a part of the immune system -- to recognise changes that occur
inside cells during cancer or viral infection. ImmTACs then
activate the immune system to kill targeted cells.
Traditional antibody-based therapies only recognise changes
on the surface of cells.
Analysts believe that such treatments to exploit the power
of the body's immune system may extend patients' lives
significantly and generate tens of billions of dollars in annual
sales.
The funding represents further support for Immunocore's
technology, having already signed research and licensing
agreements with Lily, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline
and AstraZeneca.
Immunocore said the new funding was comfortably
oversubscribed and a number of its existing investors took part.
Irish life sciences investment firm Malin, which raised 330
million euros ($360.3 million) in one of Europe's biggest life
science stock market debuts in March, said on Thursday that it
would seek to raise an additional 42 million euros via a private
placement.
It will sell the shares at 10.99 euros, above the 10
euro-per-share issue price in March, to help with its $80
million investment in Immunocore and said expressions of
interest had already been received from existing shareholders.
"From a Malin shareholder perspective, the opportunity to be
involved in Immunocore is a significant one, and one that we
have to take very seriously," Malin CEO Adrian Howd, who will
join the Immunocore board, told Reuters.
"This has probably been one of the most overly subscribed
and highly validated rounds I've ever seen for a relatively
early stage biotech company. We have really landed something
here that is of huge potential value."
Adaptimmune Therapeutics, which co-owns T-cell
receptor engineering technology with Immunocore, launched an
initial public offering in the United States recently and has a
market capitalisation of $1.2 billion.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)