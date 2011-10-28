UPDATE 1-Inmet profit rises on higher production

* Q3 profit up 10 pct

* Q3 profit per share falls on higher share count

* Q3 revenue up 16 pct

Oct 27 Canadian base metal miner Inmet Mining IMN.TO said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose about 10 percent, helped by an increase in production for its copper, zinc and pyrite.

Toronto-based Inmet, which operates copper and zinc mines across Europe, said net income, attributable to shareholders in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was C$101.2 million, or C$1.46 a share, compared with the year-earlier profit of C$91.7 million, or $1.64 a share.

Earnings on a per share basis was lower in the quarter owing to a 24 percent rise in the number of outstanding shares from third quarter of 2010.

Quarterly gross sales rose 16 percent to C$261.8 million.

Copper production for the quarter rose 27 percent, zinc output was up 11 percent, while pyrite production more than tripled. For the full year, the company said it expected zinc production and sales volumes to be slightly lower than 2010.

Inmet, which owns the huge Cobre Panama project in Central America, is also looking to sell a stake in the project, a move that could help finance the development of the copper project, which is expected to cost more than $5 billion.

"We continue to hold the proceeds we received from the sale of our equity interest in Ok Tedi, and plan to use this money to fund our capital program at Cobre Panama," the company said in a statement.

Inmet sold its 18 percent stake in Ok Tedi Mining in Papua New Guinea for $335 million in January.

Much of Inmet's future growth rests on the fate of the project in Panama. Inmet currently owns a 100 percent of the project, but South Korean copper producer LS-Nikko has an option to acquire a 20 percent stake under a deal that was signed a few years ago. ($1= 0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Euan Rocha and Arup Roychoudhury, editing by Bernard Orr)