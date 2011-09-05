UPDATE 1-Implats says Zimbabwe ownership talks "ongoing"

* 14-day deadline should for revised plan should be up
* Zimbabwe government cannot afford to buy stakes
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 Impala Platinum ,
the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on Monday it
remained in talks with the Zimbabwe government about
requirements to transfer a 51 percent stake in its Zimbabwe unit
Zimplats to local blacks.
"Negotiations (are) ongoing," Implats' spokesman Bob Gilmour
said in response to e-mailed questions from Reuters. Zimplats'
proposals for compliance were rejected on Aug. 17 and it had
been given 14 days then to offer a revised plan.
Several other mining companies also received such rejections
last month, including Mimosa platinum mine owned by Aquarius
, Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine and
Caledonia's Blanket gold mine.
The local units of British banks Barclays and
Standard Chartered Bank and of British American Tobacco
were also given the ultimatum.
Some of the letters were dated Aug. 17 and others Aug. 19,
and as such the deadlines would have been on Wednesday or Friday
last week. Several such deadlines, however, have passed without
incident.
Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine said last week it had been
given "part approval" for its plan.
Zimbabwe's minister of economic planning and investment
promotion, Tapiwa Mashakada, said at an industry conference in
Australia last week that the law was "flexible" and does not aim
to seize or nationalise assets.
Investors have been left in a cloud of uncertainty as the
cash-strapped government cannot afford to pay for such stakes,
while badly needed investment into the sector will suffer if it
goes through with its threats.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Birrane)