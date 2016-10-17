版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 03:08 BJT

MOVES-Impax names associate director of marketing and client service

Oct 18 Impax Asset Management Group Plc said it named Leah Fuhlbrugge as associate director of marketing and client service to support the company's North American client base in its New York office.

Fuhlbrugge previously worked for Russell Investments since December 2014 as a portfolio analyst in the multi-asset solutions team. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐