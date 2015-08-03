版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 3日 星期一 17:51 BJT

CORRECTED-MOVES-Impax appoints two non-executive directors

(Corrects to show that Bridgeland, not Martinez, was CEO of the BP Pension Fund)

Aug 3 Impax Asset Management Group Plc appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez as non-executive directors.

Mark White, who has served on the Board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfil other commitments, Impax said.

Bridgeland is presently a non-executive director of Royal London and a trustee of the Lloyds Bank No. 1 and No. 2 pension schemes and NEST Corp. She was CEO of the BP Pension Fund from 2007-2014.

Martinez was most recently managing director of global client service and relations at Cambridge Associates, where she headed the global consulting practice.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐