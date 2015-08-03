CORRECTED-MOVES-Impax appoints two non-executive directors

(Corrects to show that Bridgeland, not Martinez, was CEO of the
BP Pension Fund)
Aug 3 Impax Asset Management Group Plc
appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez as
non-executive directors.
Mark White, who has served on the Board since January 2008,
is stepping down to fulfil other commitments, Impax said.
Bridgeland is presently a non-executive director of Royal
London and a trustee of the Lloyds Bank No. 1 and No. 2 pension
schemes and NEST Corp. She was CEO of the BP Pension Fund from
2007-2014.
Martinez was most recently managing director of global
client service and relations at Cambridge Associates, where she
headed the global consulting practice.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman)