Impax cuts 110 jobs, expects to save $15 mln

June 5 Impax Laboratories Inc said it
cut about 110 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, mainly in
its Hayward, California plant, more than four months after U.S.
health regulators denied approval to the company's Parkinson's
drug citing concerns about the manufacturing practices at the
plant.
The company said in early March that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had re-inspected the facility and made 12
observations, three of which had been raised previously.
The FDA denied approval to Impax's experimental Parkinson's
disease drug, Rytary, in January.
Impax, which has more than 100 generic products, first
received a warning letter on the plant in June 2011.
The job cut is expected to help the company save about $15
million. Impax would take a related charge of about $2.4 million
in the second quarter, it said.
The company has 1,125 employees, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"The reductions became necessary as a result of lower
production volumes at the Hayward facility due to the transfer
of products to the company's more cost-efficient Taiwan plant,
previously announced product discontinuances and delayed product
launches," Impax said in a statement.
Impax will also cut 20 contract sales jobs due to a delay in
the approval of Rytary.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, who had the rights to develop
and market the drug outside the United States and Taiwan, ended
the collaboration in April due to regulatory and launch delays
in the countries.
Impax shares were up 1 percent at $18.96 in early trading on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.