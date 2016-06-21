UPDATE 1-Impax buys generic drugs from Teva, Allergan for $586 mln

(Adds details)
June 21 Impax Laboratories Inc said it
would buy a portfolio of generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc for about $586
million.
The deal is part of the divestiture process mandated by the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission in relation to Teva's acquisition
of Allergan's generics business for $40.5 billion.
Impax, which raised its full-year adjusted earnings per
share forecast, said on Tuesday the deal will add 15 marketed
generics, one approved generic drug as well as a pipeline
generic drug.
The company said it will also take back rights from Teva to
a generic version of Concerta, an ADHD drug made by Johnson &
Johnson, adding a near-term launch product to its
pipeline.
The acquired marketed generic products generated about $150
million in net sales and about $100 million in gross profit in
2015, Impax said.
Impax Chief Executive Fred Wilkinson said the addition of 15
marketed products is currently expected to add about $80 million
of revenue in the second half of 2016.
The company said it expected its adjusted earnings per share
to increase by 20 percent over 2015, up from 10 percent it
forecast previously. Impax reported adjusted earnings of $1.45
per share in 2015.
Reuters reported last month that Teva was finalizing up to
$2 billion in asset sale agreements to win antitrust clearance
for its purchase of the Allergan products.
Teva and Allergan earlier this month sold eight generic
drugs to India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd for $350
million in cash.
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP
served as legal advisers to Impax while RBC Capital Markets is
providing fully committed financing.
Greenhill & Co Inc served as financial adviser and Kirkland
& Ellis LLP provided legal advice to Teva.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)