UPDATE 1-Impax Labs profit rises on strong Adderall sales

* Q1 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.49

* Q1 rev $128.6 mln vs est $163.9 mln

* Says FDA completed Hayward facility inspection

May 1 Specialty pharmaceutical company Impax Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts expectations as sales of its generic versions of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall rose nearly 50 percent.

First-quarter net income fell to $12.4 million, or 18 cents per share, from $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 52 cents per share, above the 49 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $128.6 million, but was below analysts estimates of $163.9 million.

"Our improved first-quarter performance was primarily driven by increased deliveries of generic Adderall XR from our third-party supplier," Chief Executive Larry Hsu said in a statement.

Sales of Adderall, which the company had licensed from Shire Plc in 2006, rose 48.4 percent to $53.6 million.

Impax also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed re-inspection of its Hayward manufacturing facility and did not find any new deficiencies apart from those outlined in the earlier warning letter.

Shares in the company, which currently has 102 generic products on the market, closed at $24.60 on Monday on the Nasdaq.