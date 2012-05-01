UPDATE 1-Impax Labs profit rises on strong Adderall sales

* Q1 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.49
* Q1 rev $128.6 mln vs est $163.9 mln
* Says FDA completed Hayward facility inspection
May 1 Specialty pharmaceutical company Impax
Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts
expectations as sales of its generic versions of attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall rose nearly 50
percent.
First-quarter net income fell to $12.4 million, or 18 cents
per share, from $13.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the
same period last year.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 52 cents per
share, above the 49 cents per share expected by analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $128.6 million, but was below
analysts estimates of $163.9 million.
"Our improved first-quarter performance was primarily driven
by increased deliveries of generic Adderall XR from our
third-party supplier," Chief Executive Larry Hsu said in a
statement.
Sales of Adderall, which the company had licensed from Shire
Plc in 2006, rose 48.4 percent to $53.6 million.
Impax also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
completed re-inspection of its Hayward manufacturing facility
and did not find any new deficiencies apart from those outlined
in the earlier warning letter.
Shares in the company, which currently has 102 generic
products on the market, closed at $24.60 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.