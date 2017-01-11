UPDATE 2-UK's Imperial Brands teams up in joint venture with China Tobacco

* Makes Imperial a more likely takeover target - analysts
* JV to expand West, Davidoff in world's biggest market
* Philip Morris, BAT also have agreements in China
(Adds context, analysts' comment, bullet points)
By Martinne Geller
Jan 11 Britain's Imperial Brands has
formed a joint venture with state-owned China National Tobacco
(CNTC) in a move to gain a foothold in the world's largest
cigarette market.
The joint venture announced on Wednesday could boost
Imperial's long-term earnings potential and competitive position
in the growing e-cigarette market and increase the chances of
the world's fourth-biggest tobacco company attracting takeover
interest as the industry consolidates, according to analysts.
Big tobacco companies are facing shrinking markets due to
health concerns and are all investing heavily in developing less
harmful alternatives to smoking tobacco.
Imperial's shares closed up 1 percent at 3,626.5 pence in
London.
"We think today's news could make a bid more likely," said
Jefferies analysts, citing speculation that Imperial could be
swept up in a wave of consolidation brought on by British
American Tobacco's $47 billion bid for Reynolds
American.
The joint venture, Global Horizon Ventures Limited (GHVL),
will be based in Hong Kong and link Imperial with CNTC
subsidiary Yunnan Tobacco, which controls over one-fifth of the
Chinese market.
Imperial said the joint venture will expand Imperial's West
and Davidoff brands in China, and Yunnan's Jade and Horizon
brands internationally.
"Further tobacco and next-generation product launches, as
well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by
GHVL in due course," it said in a statement.
China is by far the world's largest tobacco market, selling
about 2.5 trillion cigarettes a year, or about one in every
third cigarette smoked.
The market is dominated by state-owned monopoly CNTC, which
struck partnerships with Marlboro maker Philip Morris
International in 2005 and British American in 2013.
A partnership with China Tobacco could give Imperial more
capital and scale with which to expand in the growing market for
cigarette alternatives. So far it has stuck to e-cigarettes,
which heat nicotine-laced liquid into vapour, unlike Philip
Morris and BAT, which also have tobacco-heating devices they say
may be more appealing to smokers who can't quit.
A successful initial partnership could pave the way for an
all-out takeover bid down the road, Jefferies analysts said,
noting it also makes Imperial more attractive to Japan Tobacco
, long seen as a likely suitor.
Imperial was advised by Vermilion Partners and Allen & Overy
on the transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed.
BAT is in talks with U.S. peer Reynolds about buying the 58
percent of the company it does not already own. Reynolds'
next-generation technology is seen as a key driver for that
move, as smoking declines in Western markets due to growing
health consciousness.
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith, Greg Mahlich)