CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 Current production rates at Imperial Oil Ltd's Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta are in excess of 80,000 barrel per day, Chief Executive Rich Kruger told a conference on Friday.

Kruger said production had been about 43,000 barrels per day in August, but rising rates meant Kearl was on track to reach full capacity of 110,000 bpd in 2013.