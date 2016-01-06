Imperial Metals suspends copper mining at British Columbia mine

Jan 6 Canada's Imperial Metals Corp said it suspended mining at a copper mine in British Columbia due to declining prices, affecting 100 employees.

Imperial, which has 260 employees in the Huckleberry mine, said it would retain the remaining employees to mill stockpiled ore.

The company has a 50 percent stake in the Huckleberry mine, while Mitsubishi Materials Corp, Dowa Mining Co Ltd, Furukawa Co Ltd and others own the rest.

Imperial, which has been reviewing options for the mine, was expecting 2015 copper production of about 22 million pounds from its stake in the mine.